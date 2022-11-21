Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) PT Lowered to €9.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nfon Stock Performance

Shares of Nfon stock remained flat at 21.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is 21.60. Nfon has a 12-month low of 21.60 and a 12-month high of 21.60.

Nfon Company Profile

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services.

