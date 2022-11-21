Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) PT Lowered to €9.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Nfon Stock Performance
Shares of Nfon stock remained flat at 21.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is 21.60. Nfon has a 12-month low of 21.60 and a 12-month high of 21.60.
Nfon Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nfon (NFONF)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nfon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nfon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.