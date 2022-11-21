NFT Market Capitalization Reaches $628,631.07 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $628,631.07 and approximately $1,448.26 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00227031 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790063 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $372.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.