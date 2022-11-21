Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $53,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.88. 1,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

