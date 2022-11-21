NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWH.UN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.97.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 192,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,461. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

