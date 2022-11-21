Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,739. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,784.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 146.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 1,027,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.