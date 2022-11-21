NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.21.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

