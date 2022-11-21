Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 18,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,359,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Down 8.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113,270 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113,270 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,852.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,038,496 shares of company stock worth $26,112,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.