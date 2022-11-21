Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $73.82 million and $7.56 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

