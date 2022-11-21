Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 7.7%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 131,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,775,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Olaplex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

