Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.93 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $143.98 million and $12.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.63 or 0.06989250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00056227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

