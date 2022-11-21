OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Trading of OpGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.