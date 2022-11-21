O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $851.96

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $851.96 and last traded at $851.42, with a volume of 6739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $838.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $757.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

