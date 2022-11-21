Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 93,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,021 shares.The stock last traded at $24.40 and had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,265,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after buying an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

