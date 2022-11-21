Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Duncan Cornell Card Sells 5,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.81. 356,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

