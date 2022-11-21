Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson Sells 2,600 Shares

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,434. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

