Oxen Trading Down 1.7% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $194,680.24 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00373337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00110870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00823112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00643075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00232920 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,781,729 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

