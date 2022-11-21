Pacific Center for Financial Services Acquires 2,840 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.5% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 602,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,612,926. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

