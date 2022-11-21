Pacific Center for Financial Services Acquires 4,359 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

