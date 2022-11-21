Pacific Center for Financial Services Boosts Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,208. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81.

