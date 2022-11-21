Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $167,000 Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

