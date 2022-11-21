Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases Shares of 6,229 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $178,309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,426.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 827,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 804,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 778,485 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.50 during trading on Monday. 1,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

