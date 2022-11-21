Pacific Center for Financial Services Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.65. 1,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $195.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

