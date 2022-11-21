Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 769 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 2.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFVA. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS VFVA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.91. 48,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40.

