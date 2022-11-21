Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 5.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $128,006,000 after purchasing an additional 182,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5,173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 165,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.34.

PANW traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 177,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,476. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

