Pendragon (LON:PDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.30 ($0.33), with a volume of 5525651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.42) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.74. The company has a market capitalization of £395.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.