Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.03. 2,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,747. The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.