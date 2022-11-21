Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.03. 2,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,747. The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.