Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
NYSE:PBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,634,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,849,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
