Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. 166,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,729,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

