Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

