Philo Smith Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,823,000. Chubb comprises about 7.7% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.08. 9,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $196.44. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

