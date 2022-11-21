Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

