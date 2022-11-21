Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $110.21.

