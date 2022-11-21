Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 6.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $13.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.11. 39,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,312. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

