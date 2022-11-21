Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.