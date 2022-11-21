Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.06

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Pontem Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Get Pontem alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pontem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTM. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pontem by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,189 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 160.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 224.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 113.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.