Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,875. The stock has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,822,667. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.