Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.19. 59,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $323.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

