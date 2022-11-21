Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. 46,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,725. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

