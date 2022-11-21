Prospector Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. 78,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

