Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $23.77

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $24.75. Proto Labs shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2,994 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $671.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.