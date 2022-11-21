Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $23.77

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $24.75. Proto Labs shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2,994 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Proto Labs Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $671.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?>
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.