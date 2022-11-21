Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.28 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Proton has a total market cap of $27.28 million and $1.53 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.85 or 0.08450399 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00457824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.27 or 0.28089356 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,929,187,858 coins and its circulating supply is 13,866,093,630 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

