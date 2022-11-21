Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €96.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €96.00 ($98.37) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.22) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($61.48) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($56.36) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.61) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($98.37) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Puma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PUM traded down €0.20 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching €51.44 ($52.71). The stock had a trading volume of 576,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($42.33) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($118.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.10.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

