Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on PXS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Univest Sec raised their target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.8 %

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

