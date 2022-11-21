Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.