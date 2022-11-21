Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $209.14 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Qtum has a market capitalization of $209.14 million and $27.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00012547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.84 or 0.06953005 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,421,046 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.