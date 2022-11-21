Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.93 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00012741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $210.16 million and $27.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.99 or 0.07052623 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00032881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022928 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,421,384 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

