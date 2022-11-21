Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 73,886 shares.The stock last traded at $186.55 and had previously closed at $188.41.

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 62.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

