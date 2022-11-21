Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,676.87

Quantum (QUA) traded down 90.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $727,499.43 and $185,676.87 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 93% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,805.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00228807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01368296 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,865.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

