QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,906.64

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. QUASA has a market cap of $100.04 million and $146,906.64 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,820.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010817 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00040669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00021279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00229456 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129317 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $147,206.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

