QUASA (QUA) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $99.63 million and approximately $149,101.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,820.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00021583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00229857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000132 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129317 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $147,206.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

